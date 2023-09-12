JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee ruled that a new election will not be held in the District 2 supervisor race.

This comes after current Supervisor David Archie, District 2, petitioned the committee to consider a new election.

Archie claims there was a high-tech election heist during the August 8th primary. He lost the election to Anthony Smith.

“Upon careful consideration and deliberation, the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee found said petition to be trivial and devoid of any merit whatsoever,” said Jacqueline Amos, Chair of the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee.

Amos said the petition was rejected and denied in full by vote and order of the committee, and the results of primary will stand as originally certified.