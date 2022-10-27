JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Circuit Clerk Offices in Mississippi will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting on Saturday, October 29.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, November 5. Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 8 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of November 8 in order to count.

For questions regarding Election Day, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.