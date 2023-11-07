JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) has won re-election.
According to the Associated Press, the incumbent secretary of state defeated Democrat Ty Pinkins in the November General Election.
by: Kaitlin Howell
