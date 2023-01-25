JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) announced on Wednesday, January 25, that he will be running for re-election.

Watson have served as Mississippi’s Secretary of State since January 2020. He expressed that he is not at peace leaving the work started at the Secretary of State’s office because there’s a lot more to be done.

“During my time in public service, I’ve done my best to serve all Mississippians. The more we work as a team for the common good as opposed to working for credit, the better off we’ll be. While I believe Mississippi would be more prosperous with better leadership at the top, leadership that fostered teamwork as opposed to micromanagement, leadership that cared more for Mississippi than politics, I’m not at peace leaving the work we’ve started here at the Secretary of State’s office because there’s a lot more to be done. From strengthening the integrity of our elections process, continuing our Tackle The Tape initiative to cut the regulatory burden on businesses, implementing Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking and our work with Tidelands, 16th Section lands, and the Conservation Task Force, our team has done a wonderful job of making Mississippi even better over the last three years. I’m excited to ask Mississippians for four more years as your Secretary of State. I look forward to traveling our beloved state visiting with you and earning your support for another term as your Secretary of State,” Watson said.