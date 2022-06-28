JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State Office’s issued the following updates as voting continues for Mississippi’s Republican Primary Runoff Elections in Districts 2, 3, and 4.

According to the office, the volume to the Secretary of State’s Elections Hotline is steady, with most calls relating to polling place locations and ballot confusion at the St. Philip’s Episcopal Church voting precinct in Congressional District 2. The office has received about 10 reports of voters claiming they were able to cast a District 3 ballot in the Primary Election but received a District 2 ballot from poll workers at the same precinct during the runoff elections.

Primary runoff elections are conducted by political parties and local election officials. However, all reports have been passed along to the proper authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office.

Additionally, due to an incorrect calendar selection in the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS), Mississippians who registered to vote on May 31, 2022, which was the voter registration deadline for primary runoff elections, or postmarked a voter registration application on May 31, 2022, will not appear in the pollbook during today’s runoff elections. Voters in this situation are instructed to cast an affidavit ballot at the polls on Tuesday. Local officials conducting the election will review the voter’s registration and accept the affidavit ballot if the effective voter registration date was on or before May 31, 2022.

As of Tuesday, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 5,317 absentee ballots requested for Tuesday’s runoff elections. The total is just shy of the 5,612 Republican absentee ballots requested on Primary Election Day. All Republican Primary Runoff Election mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 28th, and received by Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of June 28th in order to count.

