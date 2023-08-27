JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shuwaski Young, the Democratic nominee for Mississippi Secretary of State, announced his intent to withdraw from the race. He cited medical reasons for the decision.

“Recently, I suffered a hypertensive crisis which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State. My intent was to press forward knowing full-well the risk being placed on my health due to a rigorous campaign schedule. I can no longer take this risk. Therefore, I am announcing my intent to withdraw my candidacy for Secretary of State,” Young said.

Young was set to face incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) in the November General Election.