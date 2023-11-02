HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County neighbors in District 2 will be getting a new representation in the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Incumbent District 2 Supervisor David Archie lost his Democratic primary race to Anthony Smith.

Smith is facing Independent candidate and former District 2 Supervisor Darrel McQuirter.

“What separates me is that the man my mom raised and my dad raised. That I love everybody, God says, ‘Love thy Lord God with all their hearts and mind, and love thy neighbor as I love thyself.’ And that’s the biggest thing that separates me. I really do care. I care. And I believe in what I’m doing. And my mom was so proud of me to run for this position,” said Smith.

“Experience. No doubt. Experience. Again, it’s one thing to wish and dream and have ideals and thoughts. But how to implement those makes all the difference in the world. Nothing against my opponent. Nothing against his dreams and his ideals. But when I became supervisor for the first time, it was a rude awakening to me as to the state and the condition of the county’s affairs and what it would take in the process you have to go through to get those things done,” said McQuirter.

The General Election will be held on November 7, 2023.