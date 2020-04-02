Special election for House District 88 rescheduled due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced that the special election for House District 88 has been rescheduled for June 23, 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The special election was originally set for April 21, 2020.



“The health and well-being of all Mississippians must and always will be our top priority. We are closer to the beginning than the end of this outbreak, and conducting an election at this time would unnecessarily put our poll workers and voters at risk. We must protect our rights as Americans to a free and fair election, but not at the expense of the health and safety of our people. Stay home, stay healthy,” said Reeves.