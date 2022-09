BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon will hold a special election for Ward 6 Alderman.

The election will be on Tuesday, October 11. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Brandon City Hall.

Leaders said the City Clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting from September 26 to October 7. The hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The office will also be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday, October 8.

The candidates are David E. Farris and Michael ‘Mike’ Mann.