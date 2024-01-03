PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A special election date has been set for the Ward 2 alderman race in the City of Petal.

Pine Belt News reported the election will be held on February 6, 2024. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Petal.

The qualifying deadline for the election is 5:00 p.m. on January 17, 2024.

The person who is elected will replace former alderman Steve Stringer. He was elected to the Forrest County Board of Supervisors during the November General Election in 2023.

The winner of the special election will fill out the remainder of Stringer’s term, which will expire in 2025.