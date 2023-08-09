JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The stage has been set for the General Election in Mississippi’s gubernatorial race.

Incumbent Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) staved off two primary challengers. He will now face the Democratic nominee for governor, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.

Presley ran unopposed in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

During his address to supporters in Jackson on Tuesday, Reeves set his sights solely on the November election.

“The national Democrat machine is counting on Brandon to take a chainsaw to Mississippi’s conservative laws. They think Mississippi values are wrong. Friends, we are not going to let Biden, Bennie and Brandon run Mississippi,” Reeves said.

As the incumbent continues to cast Presley as a radical Democrat, Presley is doing all he can to remind voters of the welfare scandal. He accused Reeves of being out of touch with the rest of the state.

“He has been caught in the middle of the largest public corruption scandal in Mississippi history. And don’t let him sell you on the idea that somehow he didn’t know anything about it,” Presley said. “Governor Reeves is living in La La Land if he doesn’t think I have Mississippi values. I think my values of hard work and growing up in a struggling family when compared to his, it is much more in line with the average Mississippian.”

The Democrat’s policy pitch to voters has been focused on healthcare and ethics reform. He supports Medicaid expansion, while pledging to change what he believes is a broken political system.

Reeves has been leaning on Mississippi’s economic and educational gains, as well as conservative policies.

“From the inaugural stand, I would sign an executive order enrolling the Mississippi Division of Medicaid in Medicaid expansion immediately. I am not content with the system as it is. I hate the system. And if I’m elected governor, we’re going to make sure we change it,” Presley said.

“Will we continue in the right direction with a red hot economy, record education gains, protecting our freedoms and lower taxes, or will we start looking more and more like California and New York? Mississippi has momentum, and this is Mississippi’s time,” Reeves said.

The General Election will be held on November 7, 2023.