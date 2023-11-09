JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a close race for the position of Public Service Commissioner for the Central District, it appears there will be a new person on the three-member commission.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Democrat De’Keither Stamps is leading incumbent Commissioner Brent Bailey (R-Miss.) by just more than 2,700 votes.

Stamps said he has invited Bailey to begin work on a transition process.

“We are winning. The people have spoken. Now, I invited my opponent right here to the house. I said, come on, have a beer. Let’s prepare a proper transition so that there’s no misstep in the Central District of things that are being worked on as we move this whole state forward,” said Stamps.

“We’ll review that opportunity, we’ll review that that invitation if it comes out around that way. You know, we’ll see where it goes. You know, being accused of being a corrupt politician, taking illegal briberies and donations didn’t exactly endear me to the opponent right at this moment because there’s no fact basis on that. I don’t see anybody rolling up here to arrest me for take me in for taking those illegal donations, for being the most corrupt person, you know,” said Bailey.

The results of the race have not been certified.