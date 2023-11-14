JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a close race for the position of Public Service Commissioner for the Central District, the results are in.

The Associated Press called the race for De’Keither Stamps (D-Miss.). He received 131,727 votes, while incumbent Commissioner Brent Bailey (R-Miss.) received 129,593 votes.

The election results have not been certified.

Stamps is the former House Representative for District 66 and a former Jackson City councilman.

In a statement to WJTV 12 News, Bailey said, “As it’s looking right now, everything will be certified this week. While the race has been called by the AP, the process will run its course at the state level. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role, and I send best wishes to the Mississippi Public Service Commission come January.”