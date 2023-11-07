JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White (R-Miss.) has won re-election.
According to the Associated Press, the incumbent state auditor defeated Democrat Larry Bradford in the November General Election.
by: Kaitlin Howell
Posted:
Updated:
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White (R-Miss.) has won re-election.
According to the Associated Press, the incumbent state auditor defeated Democrat Larry Bradford in the November General Election.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now