JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Republican Rep. Trent Kelly Mississippi has defeated Mark D. Strauss in the party primary north Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. Kelly was first elected to Congress in 2015.

He was endorsed in Tuesday’s primary by former President Donald Trump. Strauss has a picket fence near his home painted with slogans including “Trump Won” and “COVID tests are poison.”

In other Mississippi races on Tuesday, Rep. Steven Palazzo faces six challengers in the Republican primary in south Mississippi’s 4th District.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson faces one primary challenger. Republican Rep. Michael Guest faces two. Thompson campaigned this week in southwestern Mississippi counties that were added to his district this year.

