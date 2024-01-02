JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former President Donald Trump secured his spot on the Republican primary ballot in Mississippi.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said he spoke to Trump about what’s next for Mississippi during the 2024 election year.

Colorado and Maine have banned Trump from the states’ ballots. The former president is appealed the ruling in Maine.

“I just think it’s un-American that a single elected official in a state like Maine has decided that they’re not going to allow the former president of United States on the ballot. In fact, the matter is, they’re scared for President Trump to be on the ballot because he’s going to win, and they don’t want his conservative policies. Back in Washington, D.C., you look at how much inflation has occurred in America. Inflation is at a 40 year high under the Biden Administration. As I said earlier, the Biden Administration is not just woke, it’s a joke,” said Reeves.

Dozens of lawsuits citing the constitutional provision were filed against Trump last year in a bid to end his presidential campaign, contending he disqualified himself by inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Democrat Joe Biden from replacing him as president.

