FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The 2023 Primary Runoff Election will be held on Tuesday, August 29, and some voters in Forrest County will head to the polls to vote in the District 1 supervisor race.

Gentry Mordica and Wesley Clark, both Republicans, are in the runoff.

Both candidates are fairly new to politics, but they both hope to make an impact on their community and its economy.

“We need to take care of the money that we bring in. We don’t just spend the money on whatever we want to on own any kind of our own projects,” said Clark.

“There are ways that the county can save money, whether it be paying more to a few people and maybe working a few people less as long as the job’s getting done. That might be a way to save the county a little money,” said Mordica.

Clark wants to have better transparency with the people by allowing them to view the supervisors’ meetings.

“If we were to video, then people would be able to go back and watch and see the things that they wanted to be a part of, and then they could have a voice in what’s going on in our county with the money, and that could be more of a part of it,” Clark said.

Mordica wants to bring more jobs to the area by attracting large industrial corporations.

“Somebody earning a living wage and being able to stay close to home instead of moving away would be much better than somebody having to move away to find work,” Mordica stated.

They both want to improve infrastructure without the hefty cost.

“I think that we should take care of our infrastructure. And without raising taxes, we’re one of the highest tax counties in the state at this point. And I think that we need that to have the best infrastructure in the state, if we’re going to be taking that much money from the constituents,” said Clark.

“I would like to see us go through a four-year payment plan, a five-year paving plan, and maybe actually pay less on an election year, hopefully, save us a little bit of money and not having to wait on our roads to get fixed,” said Mordica.