NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have qualified as candidates in the Natchez Ward 6 alderman race.

The Natchez Democrat reported Curtis Moroney, 60, and William “Chris” Jackson, 52, will run for the open seat. The seat has been vacant since the death of Alderman Dan Dillard.

A special election for Ward 6 voters will be held on May 25. The voting precinct will be located at the Duncan Park Canteen.