HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors will be welcoming two new faces next year, and there could be more new faces after the runoff election on August 29.

Incumbent District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun lost his seat to former Mississippi Representative Deborah Butler Dixon.

Calhoun joins District 2 Supervisor David Archie as the two incumbent supervisors to lose outright after the August 8th primary election.

“The people spoke. I am proud of my record serving the people of Mississippi and Hinds County,” Calhoun told WJTV 12 News.

In District 4, a runoff has been set between incumbent Supervisor Vern Gavin and Wanda Evers. Evers was the top vote getter in the primary election and sees herself as the change District 4 needs.

“Voters want change, and I’m going to change it. And that’s what they want. That’s what they are looking for. By them being a tax payer, they want to see where there money is going. And I’m a change agent. We need to work on our infrastructure. We need to bring back the quality of life that Hinds County had years ago,” Evers said.

Gavin believes his record has earned him another term.

“We have paved and improved more roads and bridges than in the past ten years combined. We rated those roads. We rated them from one to ten, with one being the most urgent need and ten being the one that’s least needed at the time. A lot of people have sound bites that they don’t understand and have the knowledge and wisdom of the job that’s at hand. I know that I have that expertise,” he said.

A runoff will also be held in District 5 between incumbent Supervisor Bobby McGowan and Malcolm Johnson.