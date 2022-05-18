HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission announced changes for the primary election on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The Mississippi State Legislature has redrawn boundaries for two of four Congressional and Legislative Districts that will affect Hinds County.

Following the release of the Federal Census and the completion of the Redistricting Plan, ten voting precincts that were under District 2 (Precincts: 8, 9, 14, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 44 and 78) are now under District 3.

Sample Ballots can be found online at Hinds County Sample Ballot 2022.

Two Hinds County voting precincts are permanently changed:

District 2: Precinct C1 – First Baptist Church in Clinton permanently moved to Old Towne Depot 281 East Leake Street in Clinton

District 3: Precinct 59 – Fire Station #15 permanently moved to Word of Christ Church International on Lynch Street in Jackson

Election Day, polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and all precincts will follow current public health and safety guidelines.