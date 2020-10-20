Two weeks away: These are the key dates heading to Election Day

Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – With millions of votes already cast, Joe Biden’s lead in the presidential polls appears strong.

But we all know the polls have been wrong before.

The campaigns appear to be moving in opposite directions on paper, but it’s a very different feeling on the campaign trail. President Donald Trump is drawing huge crowds reminiscent of 2016′s final days. Biden is sticking to his cautious approach with tiny events focused more on social distancing than energizing supporters.

With 14 days remaining until Election Day, anything can happen. Here are some key dates to watch leading up to Nov. 3:

Thursday, October 22

While there will be plenty of action to come, this week will center on Thursday’s final debate, which may be Trump’s last and best chance to change the direction of this election.

Each segment of the 90-minute event will run approximately 15 minutes. The candidates will have two minutes to respond to questions from moderator Kristen Welker of NBC. Welker will control the flow of the segment after her initial question.

Trump has already started attacking Welker, tweeting, “She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game, The people know!”

Tuesday, October 27

Next Tuesday puts us at one week until decision day — and it’s also a key deadline in a number of states that offer mail-in voting.

It’s the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot in 7 states: New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Kansas.

A number of states allow you to request a ballot up until November 2.

It’s also the day Arizona recommends placing your ballot in the mail. In that state, ballots must be received by county election officials by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Friday, October 30

Friday is a key date in the early voting calendar. A number of states close the process on the Friday before the Tuesday election.

It’s also the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Georgia, Michigan, Delaware and Louisiana.

Monday, November 2

In addition to being one of the last opportunities for the candidates to reach out to voters, it’s also a key date in the voting process.

In Alabama, North Dakota, Utah and Iowa, mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 2.

Mail-in ballots must be received by Nov. 2 in Louisiana.

More than a dozen states allow early voting on Nov. 2. Some will close the polls earlier than previous days to prepare for the general election date.

Tuesday, November 3

Decision day arrives! Experts predict there may be higher turnout in this election than in any presidential contest since 1908.

Democrats appear more engaged than Republicans in the early voting process. That, of course, does not mean Democrats will win the election, because most Republicans are expected to vote on Election Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

