JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Rolling Fork native Ty Pinkins announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

Pinkins will run as a Democrat in the 2024 election. He will face incumbent U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), who has held the seat since 2007.

Pinkins said his campaign will focus on education, economy and healthcare.

“Well, my pitch to Mississippi is you can hold all the chairmanships that you want, but the fact remains that Mississippi remains 50th in job creation and economic development, 58th in health care coverage, coverage nearly last in poverty. So, what have you been doing over the last six years to affect the lives of everyday Mississippians? For me, my pitch is we need a new voice. It’s time for a new generation to go to Washington and fight on behalf of Mississippians,” he said.

The primary election for the U.S. Senate seat will be held on March 12.