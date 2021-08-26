Tyree Jones announces candidacy for Hinds County sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Tyree Jones announced his candidacy for Hinds County sheriff on Wednesday. He currently serves as a captain for the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

If elected, Jones said his main priority will be the Hinds County Detention Center and incorporating more law enforcement presence throughout the county.

“You can’t forget about your calls, and Learned, Mississippi; Terry, Mississippi; Utica, your unincorporated areas in Hinds County. So, you have to continue your police presence there as well, but also have to be able to work collaboratively with outside agencies to be able to establish that working relationship with them to address some of the issues with the ongoing crime, especially in the City of Jackson right now,” he stated.

Jones was with the Jackson Police Department for 20 years before joining the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, November 2.