JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones (D-Miss.) has defeated his challenger, Marshand Crisler, in the Primary Election.

Crisler previously served as interim sheriff. Jones will now face Independent Reginald Thompson in the November General Election.

The General Election will be on November 7, 2023. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

