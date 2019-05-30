Velesha Williams (D)

Velesha Williams started a thirty-year career in public service as an officer with the United States Army ultimately serving as an Inspector General. That experience later transitioned to a job overseeing millions of dollars from federal and state programs for Jackson State University. The candidate also has significant experience in criminal justice. She touts her experience in fiscal management as a way to bring more efficiency to not only the criminal justice system but also to the funding of healthcare, infrastructure and education initiatives.

Williams earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from JSU. She recently retired from her post as a Director in the Office of Community Engagement.



Visit Velesha Williams’ Website Here