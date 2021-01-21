Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs qualifies for re-election

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced he will qualify for re-election as mayor of the city. He released the following statement:

It’s my honor to share with you that I will officially qualify for re-election as Mayor of Vicksburg at noon on Friday, January 22, 2021. I believe I’ve proven my leadership ability through my honesty, commitment, and experience, and have created a pathway to the future for our City that can be achieved during a third term as mayor. I’d like nothing more than the opportunity to continue to lead the growth and development of Vicksburg’s future for another four years; and with God, and the people’s help, I know I can win on June 8, 2021.

Rather than talk about past accomplishments, I want to talk about the direction I believe we need to go. We must effectively recruit and retain honest, hardworking police officers in Vicksburg while emphasizing the practice of community policing. We must also bring to justice those responsible for the unsolved homicides in our community and work to prevent future homicides. When we combine this with expanding our port (which will create at least 500 new jobs), completing the Hardware Building Project (MCITy), redeveloping our riverfront, enhancing our tourist experience, expanding retail businesses, improving our infrastructure and recreation opportunities, and creating new commercial and single-family housing, we will be the envy of every city in the State of Mississippi. These goals are within reach, and I’ve laid the groundwork to make them a reality.”

George Flaggs Jr., Mayor of Vicksburg