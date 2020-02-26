Voter information for Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Secretary of State’s Office wants voters to be prepared ahead of any election. The following is from Y’all Vote:

All Mississippi voters casting a ballot in person at the polls or casting an absentee ballot in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office must present one of the following forms of acceptable photo ID: A driver’s license A government issued photo ID card A United States passport A government employee photo identification card A firearms license A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college A United States military photo ID A tribal photo ID Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government A Mississippi Voter Identification Card If you do not present an acceptable form of photo ID or are unable to do so because of a religious objection, you are entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.



Call 1 (844) MSVoter (1 (844) 678-6837) for Voter ID information or assistance in obtaining a Mississippi Voter Identification Card.