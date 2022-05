JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians must be registered to vote by Monday, May 9 in order to vote in the primary and general elections.

Voters can go to their local Circuit Clerk’s Office to register before 5:00 p.m. All mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked May 9.

The primary and general elections will be held on Tuesday, June 7. If you would like to check your voter registration information, click here.