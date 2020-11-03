Voters line up to cast ballots in Jackson-metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties lined up on Tuesday, November 3, to cast their ballots for the 2020 General Election. Many had to wait in lines for a long time.

Polls will close in Mississippi at 7:00 p.m. Voters who are still in line are entitled to cast a ballot.

