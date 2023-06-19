JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As statewide elections approach in November, Mississippians have less than a month to register to vote in the upcoming primaries.

Here are three steps voters in the Magnolia State need to take to ensure a seamless voting process on and before election day.

Step 1: Check your voter registration status/register to vote

Mississippians can check their voter registration status by going to the Secretary of State’s website. If one is registered, go to step 2. If not, a Mississippi voter must register either by mail or in person. Download the application here or on the sos.ms.gov website. Forms are also available on government properties like a voter’s circuit clerk’s office, municipal clerk’s office, and local public library. Applications must be postmarked 30 days before the date of the election.

Mississippians may also register to vote in person at locations like the DMV, Circuit Clerk’s Office, Municipal Clerk’s Office, or at any state or federal agency offering government services. You must register to vote 30 days before the date of the election. To be able to vote in this year’s primary election on August 8, you must register to vote by July 10. To be able to vote in the general election on November 7, one must register by October 10.

Step 2: Check where to vote

Mississippians can check where to vote based on their address on the Secretary of State’s website. The local circuit clerk also would have this information. Your voting precinct would also be on the Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

Step 3: Check how to vote

Mississippians can request an absentee ballot for those unable to vote in person on election day. Most will have to vote in person at their circuit or municipal clerk’s office, though some can vote by mail. Information about who is qualified to receive an absentee ballot or vote absentee by mail is on the Secretary of State’s website.

Under the Uniform and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, military members, and overseas citizens can request an absentee ballot by Federal Postcard Application. They may register to vote up to ten days before the date of an election and can return their absentee ballot by mail, email, or fax.

All voters casting a ballot or absentee ballot in person will need to present one of the following acceptable forms of voting ID.

A driver’s license

A photo ID issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi

A United States passport

A government employee ID card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

A United States military ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government or any State government

A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

More information about voter IDs is on the Secretary of State’s website.

Other tips

To report suspected fraud, call the Mississippi Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-829-6786. To report voter intimidation or any other civil rights violations while voting, go to the United States Department of Justice website.

For more information, visit the FAQ’s or the homepage on the Secretary of State’s website. Important dates can also be viewed on the 2023 Elections Calendar.