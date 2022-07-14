HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The delivery of voting machines is on the minds of the Hinds County election commissioners. The topic came up at Thursday’s open board meeting.

The Hinds County Election Commission has been using Professionals on Wheels to deliver voting machines to precincts. Now, Hinds County Administrator Kenneth Jones insists that delivery of voting machines be moved in-house, under Hinds County instead of outsourcing a contract.

However, Supervisor David Archie said Jones doesn’t have the authority to do that.

Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton noted it’s not easy to move the voting machines, and Professionals on Wheels has the expertise to do so.

The Election Commission will come before the Hinds County Board of Supervisors on Monday to present issues with the proposed changes.