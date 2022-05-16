WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Election Commission invited local voters to test out the county’s new voting system.

Vicksburg Daily News reported voters can sign in at the pollbook with a photo ID. They will be given a paper ballot and will proceed to a private voting booth. After marking their ballot, voters will insert it into the Precinct Scanner to finish voting.

An ADA-compliant touchscreen voting machine will also be available. The system was purchased by the Warren County Board of Supervisors and aims to make voting an easier and better process.

Voters can test the system on Thursday, May 26 and Friday, May 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They can also be tested on Saturday, May 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The machines will be set up in the lobby of the Warren County Courthouse.