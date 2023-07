NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Candidates in the upcoming 2023 Primary Election in Mississippi spoke at the Neshoba County Fair on Wednesday, July 26.

More candidates are expected to speak on Thursday, July 27, including the gubernatorial candidates.

Watch the speeches from Wednesday below:

Terry Rogers – (D) Candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

Bethany Hill – (D) Candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

Robert Bradford – (D) Candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

Andy Gipson – (R) Incumbent Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

Mike Chaney – (R) Incumbent Mississippi Insurance Commissioner

Greta Kemp Martin – (D) Candidate for Mississippi Attorney General

Lynn Fitch – (R) Incumbent Mississippi Attorney General

Tiffany Longino – (R) Candidate for Mississippi Lt. Governor

State Sen. Chris McDaniel – (R) Candidate for Mississippi Lt. Governor

Delbert Hosemann – (R) Incumbent Mississippi Lt. Governor

Mississippi’s Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.