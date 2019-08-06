Reeves, Waller head into runoff

Jim Hood took a decisive victory with 196,965 votes in the Democratic primary for Governor.

The Associated Press declared Jim Hood the winner of the Democratic Gubernatorial Primary. Mike Espy introduced him to a cheering crowd of supporters at Duling Hall in Fondren.

As the clock approached midnight, Tate Reeves and Bill Waller, Jr. simultaneously appeared at their watch parties, both claiming victory headed into a GOP runoff.

By morning, additional box totals tallied up to 182,143 for Reeves and 124,288 for Waller. That’s 49 and 33 percent of the vote cast respectively.

While Reeves claims gains across seventy counties statewide, Waller won Rankin, Madison and Hinds counties handily, including the boxes in Reeves home precinct. The runoff will be August 27.

Our political analyst Dr. Nathan Schrader joins Melanie Christopher and Byron Brown along with special guests to provide you with background and analysis on key election issues.

Live from Tate Reeves camp

Live from Bill Waller, Jr.

Live from Robert Foster

As the clock approached midnight, Tate Reeves and Bill Waller, Jr. simultaneously appeared at their watch parties, both claiming victory headed into a likely GOP runoff.

Follow team coverage with reports from candidate watch parties, live from the Hinds County Courthouse and right here in the studio. Click here to view election results.

Our political analyst Dr. Nathan Schrader joins Melanie Christopher and Byron Brown along with special guests to provide you with background and analysis on key election issues.