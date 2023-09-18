JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office and County Circuit Clerks reported they have received multiple calls about mailers distributed by private entities.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the mailers were being distributed by the Center for Voter Information and Voter Information Center.

A review showed that the mailers provided that someone at the address may not be registered to vote and encourages completion and submission of a voter registration form.

Secretary of State Michael Watson (R-Miss.) said the mailers are not official correspondence from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office or County Circuit Clerks and is not an indication of a change in anyone’s voter registration status.

Watson said it’s important for voters to get their election information from trusted sources, such as local election officials and the Secretary of State’s Office.

If you have questions about your voter registration status, visit YallVote.ms to verify, or contact your County Circuit Clerk. Mississippians can find the contact information for their County Circuit Clerk online.

For additional questions, contact the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov.