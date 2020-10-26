Week Four: Mississippi 2020 General Election absentee report

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As of Sunday, October 25, 2020, the Statewide Election Management System (SEMS) reported a total of 169,087 absentee ballots requested, 165,846 absentee ballots sent, and 142,591 absentee ballots received in the state of Mississippi for the 2020 General Election.

Click here to view county reports.

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, the requested total reflects the number of Mississippi voters who have requested an absentee ballot through their local Circuit Clerk’s Office. The sent total reflects the number of absentee ballots sent to voters from Circuit Clerk Offices. The received total reflects the number of completed absentee ballots returned to Circuit Clerk Offices.

Important Election Dates

The deadline for in-person absentee voting is this Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 5 p.m.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day (November 3) and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count.

Click here to view a 2020 Election Calendar.

