JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the November 7 General Election quickly approaching in Mississippi, here are some important dates and deadlines you should know:

Voter Registration

The 2023 General Election voter registration deadlines are:

In-person at the circuit or municipal clerk’s office by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 9. Note: Circuit clerk’s offices will be open for in-person voter registration on Saturday, October 7, from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Mail-in registration applications must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, October 10.

Absentee Ballots

In-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available through your county circuit clerk’s office for the 2023 General Election.

To verify eligibility, Mississippians can utilize the Step-By-Step Absentee Guide from the Secretary of State’s Office or contact your local circuit clerk. If eligible, ballots will be provided upon request by your circuit clerk.

For those who cannot visit your circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are October 28 and November 4, from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Campaign Finance

Periodic Campaign Finance Reports are due by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10, in the appropriate office for 2023 candidates and political committees supporting or opposing 2023 candidates.

Candidates may file campaign finance reports via:

Email: CampaignFinance@sos.ms.gov or Shelby.Scoggins@sos.ms.gov

CampaignFinance@sos.ms.gov or Shelby.Scoggins@sos.ms.gov In person: 401 Mississippi Street, Jackson, MS 39201 or 1141 Bayview Avenue, Suite 120, Biloxi, MS 39530

401 Mississippi Street, Jackson, MS 39201 or 1141 Bayview Avenue, Suite 120, Biloxi, MS 39530 Mail: P.O. Box 136, Jackson, MS 39205-0136 (Please note that mailed-in reports must actually be received by the required date and the postmarked date will not be considered.)

P.O. Box 136, Jackson, MS 39205-0136 (Please note that mailed-in reports must actually be received by the required date and the postmarked date will not be considered.) Fax: (601) 576-2545

For elections questions, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.