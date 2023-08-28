JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election Runoffs will be held on Tuesday, August 29, and there are a few reminders for voters before they head to the polls.

The August 29 ballot features runoffs in 65 counties including six legislative races.

Mississippians are encouraged to make Election Day plans in advance of the Primary Election Runoff. Through the My Election Day portal, voters may access an abundance of resources specific to an individual’s address, including a more accurate polling place locator, sample ballots, a new ballot tracking device for those voting by absentee or affidavit ballot, and contact information for county election officials.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Visit the polling place locator on the My Election Day portal, or contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office or local Election Commissioners to verify your polling place.

Mississippi voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs.

Other Election Day Reminders:

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by state observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

The last day to absentee vote in-person was Saturday, August 26. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 29 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices by September 6 in order to count.

Voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk’s Office by September 6.

For questions, voters can contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.