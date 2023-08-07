JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s 2023 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 8, and there are a few reminders for voters before they head to the polls.

Mississippians are encouraged to make Election Day plans in advance of the Primary Election. Through the My Election Day portal, voters may access an abundance of resources specific to an individual’s address, including a more accurate polling place locator, sample ballots, a new ballot tracking device for those voting by absentee or affidavit ballot, and contact information for county election officials.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received within five business days of Election Day in order to count. The Resolution Board can begin processing absentee ballots at the opening of the polls on Election Day. County election officials can tabulate ballots at the closing of the polls on Election Day.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Mississippi voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs.

Other Election Day Reminders:

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

For questions regarding absentee voting, voters can contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786, or visit YallVote.ms.