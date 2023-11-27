JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General Runoff Election Day will be held on Tuesday, November 28. The ballot features runoffs in seven counties– Claiborne, Grenada, Hinds, Montgomery, Pontotoc, Sharkey, Tate.

Voters can visit the My Election Day portal to receive election information tailored to their specific address.

Polls for the November 28 General Runoff Election will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by state observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS

In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline: The last day to absentee vote in-person was Saturday, November 25.

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 28 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices by December 5 in order to count.

Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk's Office by December 5.

Polling Place Location: Visit the polling place locator on the My Election Day portal, or contact your county Circuit Clerk's Office or local Election Commissioners to verify your polling place.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs.

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property, or to cause any disturbance about the polling place, even if more than 150 feet away.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers. Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office will not announce unofficial election results. They will only announce and post certified election results submitted to the office by the counties.

Election commissioners have 10 calendar days from Election Day to file certified results with the Secretary of State’s Office.

For elections questions, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.