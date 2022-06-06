JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voters in Mississippi will be voting for candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives during the June 7 Primary Election Day. Voters in Bolivar, Humphreys, Sharkey, and Washington counties will also be voting for candidates vying for a seat on the Board of Mississippi Levee Commissioners.

Voting Hours

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is still allowed to cast a ballot.

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline

All Primary and General Election mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 7 and received by County Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of June 7 in order to count.

Polling Place Location

Click here to locate your polling place. Contact your Circuit Clerk or Election Commissioner with any questions or concerns.

Voter ID

Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs. Voters are required to show photo identification at polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is still entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days of Election Day.

Campaigning

Campaigning is not allowed within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering

Polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except election officials, voters waiting to vote or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones

Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

Click here to view a Democratic sample ballot.

Click here to view a Republican sample ballot.

Contact the Elections Division for questions about Election Day at 1-800-829-6786 or electionsanswers@sos.ms.gov.