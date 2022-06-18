JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Election results show no candidate in the District 2, 3, and 4 Republican primary elections received the required number of votes to advance to the November General Election. Republican primary elections will be held on Tuesday, June 28.

Voters should know that crossover voting is not allowed in Mississippi. That means voters who cast a ballot in one political party’s Primary election cannot legally cast a ballot in a different political party’s Primary Runoff Election. However, voters who didn’t vote in the June 7 Primary Election are still eligible to vote in the June 28 Primary Runoff Elections.

In-person absentee voting will be available during normal business hours at Circuit Clerk Offices and again from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day. They must be received by County Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of June 28 in order to count.

The Office of the Secretary of State will have observers in as many precincts as possible on Election Day. Any issues witnessed by the observers will be referred to the proper authorities.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Click here to view a sample ballot. Call the Elections Division at 1-800-829-6786 for questions about the election.