JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General and Special Election Day is less than a week away. The November 8 ballot features congressional, state judicial, and school board races, in addition to a handful of special elections.

To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, all congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website. For a sample ballot specific to you, contact your local Circuit Clerk.

Polls for the November 8 Elections will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline: The last day to absentee vote in-person is Saturday, November 5. Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 8 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of November 8 in order to count.

Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk's Office by November 15.

Polling Place Location : Contact your county Circuit Clerk's Office or local Election Commissioners to verify your polling place.



Voter Photo ID : Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs.

Campaigning : It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering : The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers. Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

For questions regarding election day, contact the Elections Division at ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov or contact the hotline at 1-800-829-6786.