What to know before you head to the polls on November 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General/Special Election Day will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office will have observers in precincts across the state. Problems at the polls will be reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the proper authorities, including the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

REMINDERS:

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by General/Special Election Day ( November 2 ) and received by the Circuit Clerks’ Offices within five business days of General/Special Election Day in order to count.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by General/Special Election Day ( ) and received by the Circuit Clerks’ Offices within five business days of General/Special Election Day in order to count. Polling Place Location : Visit the Secretary of State’s webpage for a Polling Place Locator

: Visit the Secretary of State’s webpage for a Polling Place Locator Voter Photo ID : Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election.

: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. Campaigning : It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property. Loitering : The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers. Camera Phones : Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot. COVID-19: Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.

If you need additional information about the General/Special Election, contact your local Circuit Clerk’s Office or call the Elections Hotline at 601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.