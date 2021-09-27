When to register to vote for Mississippi’s general, special elections in November

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The voter registration deadline for the November general and special elections is Monday, October 4 in Mississippi.

If you are registering in person, you must do so before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4. If you are registering by mail, your voter registration application must be postmarked no later than Monday, October 4.

Below are the guidelines to register to vote in Mississippi:

A resident of Mississippi and the county, city, or town for 30 days prior to the election;

At least 18 years old at the date of the election;

Not declared mentally incompetent by a court; and,

Not convicted of a disenfranchising crime.

Mississippians can register to vote at any of the following locations:

Circuit Clerk’s Office;

Municipal Clerk’s Office;

Department of Public Safety; and,

Any state or federal agency offering government services.

Mail-in voter registration applications are available at Circuit Clerk Offices and on our Y’all Vote website (yallvote.ms). The application may also be used to update your voter registration information if you have moved or changed your name since the last time you voted.