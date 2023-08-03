JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi gears up for the 2023 Primary Election, several legislative and statewide offices could require a runoff election.
According to the Mississippi Code, the primary election is held the day after the first Monday in August. For 2023, that means that primary elections are set for August 8.
A runoff is held three weeks after the primary if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. Below are the possible statewide races that could face a primary runoff.
Statewide Primary Races
Governor (Republican)
- David Grady Hardigree
- Tate Reeves
- John Witcher
Lieutenant Governor (Republican)
- Delbert Hosemann
- Tiffany Longino
- Chris McDaniel
Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce (Democrat)
- Robert ‘Brad’ Bradford Sr.
- Bethany Hill
- Terry Rogers II
Mississippi House Races
MS House District 58 (Republican)
- Bob Anderson
- Jonathan K. Berry
- Jonathan McMillan
MS House District 66 (Democrat)
- Gregg Divinity
- Roshunda Harris-Allen
- Fabian Nelson
MS House District 69 (Democrat)
- Tamarra Grace Butler-Washington
- Allan L. Cole
- Patty Patterson
- Iva Steptoe
MS House District 72 (Democrat)
- Justis Gibbs
- Synarus Green
- Rukia Lumumba
- Ailean Stingley
Mississippi Senate Races
No senate races within the Jackson metro area are anticipated to require a runoff election. Party candidates in these districts either run unopposed or only against one candidate.
WJTV 12 News looked through races for seats in Mississippi Senate Districts 20-37 and Mississippi House Districts 54-80, which are in the Jackson metro area. Any primary election runoff would happen on Tuesday, August 29.
Use the My Election Day tool from the Secretary of State’s office to do the following:
- Locate your polling place
- Find upcoming elections and view sample ballots
- View your current officeholders
For election questions, call the SOS’ Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.