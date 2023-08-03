JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi gears up for the 2023 Primary Election, several legislative and statewide offices could require a runoff election.

According to the Mississippi Code, the primary election is held the day after the first Monday in August. For 2023, that means that primary elections are set for August 8.

A runoff is held three weeks after the primary if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. Below are the possible statewide races that could face a primary runoff.

Statewide Primary Races

Governor (Republican)

David Grady Hardigree

Tate Reeves

John Witcher

Lieutenant Governor (Republican)

Delbert Hosemann

Tiffany Longino

Chris McDaniel

Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce (Democrat)

Robert ‘Brad’ Bradford Sr.

Bethany Hill

Terry Rogers II

Mississippi House Races

MS House District 58 (Republican)

Bob Anderson

Jonathan K. Berry

Jonathan McMillan

MS House District 66 (Democrat)

Gregg Divinity

Roshunda Harris-Allen

Fabian Nelson

MS House District 69 (Democrat)

Tamarra Grace Butler-Washington

Allan L. Cole

Patty Patterson

Iva Steptoe

MS House District 72 (Democrat)

Justis Gibbs

Synarus Green

Rukia Lumumba

Ailean Stingley

Mississippi Senate Races

No senate races within the Jackson metro area are anticipated to require a runoff election. Party candidates in these districts either run unopposed or only against one candidate.

WJTV 12 News looked through races for seats in Mississippi Senate Districts 20-37 and Mississippi House Districts 54-80, which are in the Jackson metro area. Any primary election runoff would happen on Tuesday, August 29.

Use the My Election Day tool from the Secretary of State’s office to do the following:

Locate your polling place

Find upcoming elections and view sample ballots

View your current officeholders

For election questions, call the SOS’ Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.