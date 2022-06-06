HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Polls for the June 7 Primary and General Elections in Mississippi will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. The ballot features candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives. 

According to the Hattiesburg American, here’s where to vote in Forrest County:

District 1

  • Camp School – Hattiesburg Public School District Central Office, 301 Mamie Street
  • Dantzler – Dantzler Community Center, 27 Turkey Pine Drive
  • Dixie – Dixie Community Center. 790 Elks Lake Road
  • Hardy Street Center – Hardy Street Baptist Church Activity Center, 1620 Hardy Street
  • Sigler Center – W.U. Sigler Center, 315 Conti Street
  • Timberton – Pine Belt Family Y, 3719 U.S. 11 South
  • Westside – Community Bible Church, 1124 South 28th Avenue

District 2

  • Eureka School – N.R. Burger Center, 305 East Sixth Street
  • Eatonville – North Forrest Recreation Center, 679 Eatonville Road
  • Glendale – Glendale Community Center, 451 Monroe Road
  • Hattiesburg Cultural Center – Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 723 Main Street
  • North Heights – Mississippi National Guard Armory, 6540 U.S. 49 North
  • Rawls Springs – Rawls Springs Community Center, 50 Rawls Street
  • Train Depot – Train Depot, 308 Newman Street
  • West Petal – 221 West Fifth Avenue, Petal

District 3

  • Barrontown-Macedonia – Barrontown-Macedonia Recreation Center, 610 Herrington Road, Petal
  • Leeville – Leeville Community Center, 516 Lynn Ray Road, Petal
  • Petal Civic Center – Petal Civic Center, 712 South Main Street, Petal
  • Petal Masonic Lodge – Petal Masonic Lodge, 120 Cameron Street, Petal
  • Sunrise – Sunrise Community Center, 388 Sunrise Road

District 4

  • Court Street – Court Street United Methodist Church, 609 Southern Avenue
  • Dixie Pine-Central – Palmers Crossing Community Center, 225 Tatum Road
  • Lillie Burney – Lillie Burney Elementary School, 901 Ida Street
  • McLaurin – McLaurin Community Center, 15 McLaurin Road
  • Rowan School – Rowan Center of Hattiesburg High School, 500 Martin Luther King Drive
  • Sheeplo – Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610, 139 Sheeplo Loop, Petal

District 5

  • Brooklyn – South Forrest Community Center, 2169 Carnes Road
  • Carnes – Carnes Voting Precinct Building, 1193 Carnes Road, Wiggins
  • Highland Park – Longleaf Trace Gateway, 2895 West Fourth Street
  • Maxie – Will Denton Community Center, 902 Old Highway 49 South, Wiggins
  • Pinecrest – OLLI-C. Peck House, 3601 Pearl Street
  • Richburg – Grace Temple Church, 1131 Richburg Road
  • Thames School – W.I. Thames Elementary School gym, 2900 Jamestown Road
  • West Hills – Hattiesburg Moose Lodge 1804, 308 West Hills Drive

According to the Hattiesburg American, here’s where to vote in Lamar County:

District 1

  • Lamar Park – 266 Pinewood Drive
  • Northeast Lamar – 662 Weathersby Road
  • Okahola – 59 Old Okahola School Road
  • Richburg – 324 Sandy Run Road

District 2

  • South Purvis – intersection of U.S. 11 and Martin Luther King Drive
  • Lumberton – 764 East Main Street, next to Ramey’s
  • Wesley Manor – Wesley Manor Retirement Center, 246 Westover Drive
  • Yawn – 254 Yawn School Road, Lumberton

District 3

  • Arnold Line – 345 Hegwood Road at baseball park
  • Baxterville – 5535 Mississippi 13, community center
  • Greenville – 2721 Purvis-Columbia Road
  • Pine Grove – 638 Purvis-Oloh Road
  • Purvis – 112 Shelby Speights Drive
  • Mill Creek – 4403 Old Highway 11

District 4

  • Canebrake – Canebrake Clubhouse
  • Kingsmill – 5874 West Fourth Street
  • Lake Serene – 256 West Lake Road, Lake Serene Clubhouse
  • Oak Grove – 4956 Old Highway 11, community center behind library
  • Midway – 1166 Old Highway 24 and Knight Road, on right

District 5

  • Breland – 1349 Jackson Road, community center
  • Oloh – 45 Oloh Road, Sumrall
  • Oral Baptist Church – 3683 Mississippi 589, Sumrall
  • Rocky Branch – 2646 Rocky Branch Road, Sumrall
  • Sumrall – 95 Center Avenue

Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Click here to view a Democratic sample ballot.

Click here to view a Republican sample ballot.