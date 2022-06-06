HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Polls for the June 7 Primary and General Elections in Mississippi will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. The ballot features candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the Hattiesburg American, here’s where to vote in Forrest County:

District 1

Camp School – Hattiesburg Public School District Central Office, 301 Mamie Street

Dantzler – Dantzler Community Center, 27 Turkey Pine Drive

Dixie – Dixie Community Center. 790 Elks Lake Road

Hardy Street Center – Hardy Street Baptist Church Activity Center, 1620 Hardy Street

Sigler Center – W.U. Sigler Center, 315 Conti Street

Timberton – Pine Belt Family Y, 3719 U.S. 11 South

Westside – Community Bible Church, 1124 South 28th Avenue

District 2

Eureka School – N.R. Burger Center, 305 East Sixth Street

Eatonville – North Forrest Recreation Center, 679 Eatonville Road

Glendale – Glendale Community Center, 451 Monroe Road

Hattiesburg Cultural Center – Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 723 Main Street

North Heights – Mississippi National Guard Armory, 6540 U.S. 49 North

Rawls Springs – Rawls Springs Community Center, 50 Rawls Street

Train Depot – Train Depot, 308 Newman Street

West Petal – 221 West Fifth Avenue, Petal

District 3

Barrontown-Macedonia – Barrontown-Macedonia Recreation Center, 610 Herrington Road, Petal

Leeville – Leeville Community Center, 516 Lynn Ray Road, Petal

Petal Civic Center – Petal Civic Center, 712 South Main Street, Petal

Petal Masonic Lodge – Petal Masonic Lodge, 120 Cameron Street, Petal

Sunrise – Sunrise Community Center, 388 Sunrise Road

District 4

Court Street – Court Street United Methodist Church, 609 Southern Avenue

Dixie Pine-Central – Palmers Crossing Community Center, 225 Tatum Road

Lillie Burney – Lillie Burney Elementary School, 901 Ida Street

McLaurin – McLaurin Community Center, 15 McLaurin Road

Rowan School – Rowan Center of Hattiesburg High School, 500 Martin Luther King Drive

Sheeplo – Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610, 139 Sheeplo Loop, Petal

District 5

Brooklyn – South Forrest Community Center, 2169 Carnes Road

Carnes – Carnes Voting Precinct Building, 1193 Carnes Road, Wiggins

Highland Park – Longleaf Trace Gateway, 2895 West Fourth Street

Maxie – Will Denton Community Center, 902 Old Highway 49 South, Wiggins

Pinecrest – OLLI-C. Peck House, 3601 Pearl Street

Richburg – Grace Temple Church, 1131 Richburg Road

Thames School – W.I. Thames Elementary School gym, 2900 Jamestown Road

West Hills – Hattiesburg Moose Lodge 1804, 308 West Hills Drive

According to the Hattiesburg American, here’s where to vote in Lamar County:

District 1

Lamar Park – 266 Pinewood Drive

Northeast Lamar – 662 Weathersby Road

Okahola – 59 Old Okahola School Road

Richburg – 324 Sandy Run Road

District 2

South Purvis – intersection of U.S. 11 and Martin Luther King Drive

Lumberton – 764 East Main Street, next to Ramey’s

Wesley Manor – Wesley Manor Retirement Center, 246 Westover Drive

Yawn – 254 Yawn School Road, Lumberton

District 3

Arnold Line – 345 Hegwood Road at baseball park

Baxterville – 5535 Mississippi 13, community center

Greenville – 2721 Purvis-Columbia Road

Pine Grove – 638 Purvis-Oloh Road

Purvis – 112 Shelby Speights Drive

Mill Creek – 4403 Old Highway 11

District 4

Canebrake – Canebrake Clubhouse

Kingsmill – 5874 West Fourth Street

Lake Serene – 256 West Lake Road, Lake Serene Clubhouse

Oak Grove – 4956 Old Highway 11, community center behind library

Midway – 1166 Old Highway 24 and Knight Road, on right

District 5

Breland – 1349 Jackson Road, community center

Oloh – 45 Oloh Road, Sumrall

Oral Baptist Church – 3683 Mississippi 589, Sumrall

Rocky Branch – 2646 Rocky Branch Road, Sumrall

Sumrall – 95 Center Avenue

Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Click here to view a Democratic sample ballot.

Click here to view a Republican sample ballot.