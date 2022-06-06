HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Polls for the June 7 Primary and General Elections in Mississippi will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. The ballot features candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.
According to the Hattiesburg American, here’s where to vote in Forrest County:
District 1
- Camp School – Hattiesburg Public School District Central Office, 301 Mamie Street
- Dantzler – Dantzler Community Center, 27 Turkey Pine Drive
- Dixie – Dixie Community Center. 790 Elks Lake Road
- Hardy Street Center – Hardy Street Baptist Church Activity Center, 1620 Hardy Street
- Sigler Center – W.U. Sigler Center, 315 Conti Street
- Timberton – Pine Belt Family Y, 3719 U.S. 11 South
- Westside – Community Bible Church, 1124 South 28th Avenue
District 2
- Eureka School – N.R. Burger Center, 305 East Sixth Street
- Eatonville – North Forrest Recreation Center, 679 Eatonville Road
- Glendale – Glendale Community Center, 451 Monroe Road
- Hattiesburg Cultural Center – Hattiesburg Cultural Center, 723 Main Street
- North Heights – Mississippi National Guard Armory, 6540 U.S. 49 North
- Rawls Springs – Rawls Springs Community Center, 50 Rawls Street
- Train Depot – Train Depot, 308 Newman Street
- West Petal – 221 West Fifth Avenue, Petal
District 3
- Barrontown-Macedonia – Barrontown-Macedonia Recreation Center, 610 Herrington Road, Petal
- Leeville – Leeville Community Center, 516 Lynn Ray Road, Petal
- Petal Civic Center – Petal Civic Center, 712 South Main Street, Petal
- Petal Masonic Lodge – Petal Masonic Lodge, 120 Cameron Street, Petal
- Sunrise – Sunrise Community Center, 388 Sunrise Road
District 4
- Court Street – Court Street United Methodist Church, 609 Southern Avenue
- Dixie Pine-Central – Palmers Crossing Community Center, 225 Tatum Road
- Lillie Burney – Lillie Burney Elementary School, 901 Ida Street
- McLaurin – McLaurin Community Center, 15 McLaurin Road
- Rowan School – Rowan Center of Hattiesburg High School, 500 Martin Luther King Drive
- Sheeplo – Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610, 139 Sheeplo Loop, Petal
District 5
- Brooklyn – South Forrest Community Center, 2169 Carnes Road
- Carnes – Carnes Voting Precinct Building, 1193 Carnes Road, Wiggins
- Highland Park – Longleaf Trace Gateway, 2895 West Fourth Street
- Maxie – Will Denton Community Center, 902 Old Highway 49 South, Wiggins
- Pinecrest – OLLI-C. Peck House, 3601 Pearl Street
- Richburg – Grace Temple Church, 1131 Richburg Road
- Thames School – W.I. Thames Elementary School gym, 2900 Jamestown Road
- West Hills – Hattiesburg Moose Lodge 1804, 308 West Hills Drive
According to the Hattiesburg American, here’s where to vote in Lamar County:
District 1
- Lamar Park – 266 Pinewood Drive
- Northeast Lamar – 662 Weathersby Road
- Okahola – 59 Old Okahola School Road
- Richburg – 324 Sandy Run Road
District 2
- South Purvis – intersection of U.S. 11 and Martin Luther King Drive
- Lumberton – 764 East Main Street, next to Ramey’s
- Wesley Manor – Wesley Manor Retirement Center, 246 Westover Drive
- Yawn – 254 Yawn School Road, Lumberton
District 3
- Arnold Line – 345 Hegwood Road at baseball park
- Baxterville – 5535 Mississippi 13, community center
- Greenville – 2721 Purvis-Columbia Road
- Pine Grove – 638 Purvis-Oloh Road
- Purvis – 112 Shelby Speights Drive
- Mill Creek – 4403 Old Highway 11
District 4
- Canebrake – Canebrake Clubhouse
- Kingsmill – 5874 West Fourth Street
- Lake Serene – 256 West Lake Road, Lake Serene Clubhouse
- Oak Grove – 4956 Old Highway 11, community center behind library
- Midway – 1166 Old Highway 24 and Knight Road, on right
District 5
- Breland – 1349 Jackson Road, community center
- Oloh – 45 Oloh Road, Sumrall
- Oral Baptist Church – 3683 Mississippi 589, Sumrall
- Rocky Branch – 2646 Rocky Branch Road, Sumrall
- Sumrall – 95 Center Avenue
Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.
Click here to view a Democratic sample ballot.
Click here to view a Republican sample ballot.