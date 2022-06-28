JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When Mississippians head to the polls, it’s important for them to know what to bring in order to cast their ballots.

According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, the following IDs are accepted:

A driver’s license

A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi

A United States passport

A government employee ID card

A firearms license

A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

A United States military ID

A tribal photo ID

Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

A Mississippi Voter Identification Card

If you do not have any of the acceptable forms of photo ID, a free Mississippi Voter Identification Card can be provided to a registered voter at any Circuit Clerk’s Office in Mississippi during normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.