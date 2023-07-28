PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Brandon Presley (D-Miss.) are the biggest names in the 2023 governor’s race. But two other Republicans are running for governor in the 2023 Primary Election.

Both gave speeches at the fair. Below is an overview of those candidates.

David Hardigree (R-Miss.)

David Hardigree (R-Miss.) giving his stump speech to under the Pavillion at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

David Hardigree (R-Miss.) talks to WJTV 12 News after his stump speech at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

Before he began his speech, Hardigree prayed over the audience in the pavilion. It was a unique approach, even among many speakers who incorporated their religious beliefs in their speeches. He further encompasses his platform in the acronym F.A.I.T.H, which stands for Future Accountability in The House.

His faith was also the reason when asked why he was running in a race he was expected to lose.

“I see myself as David and Tate Reeves and the Government as Goliath,” Hardigree said. “One of us is going to move.”

The military veteran has been the Mississippi Army and National Guard’s safety director since 2005. He told WJTV 12 News that he is for expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

As a Republican, Hardigree also has a unique take on Tate Reeves’ focus on transgender women and girls in sports with their cisgender counterparts. For him, it’s a non-issue for Mississippi voters.

“If I’m so focused on that, then I’ve missed out on everything else that’s going on in this state,” Hardigree said.

Dr. John Witcher (R-Miss.)

Dr. John Witcher (R-Miss.) stands with his wife Brooke as he gives his stump speech under the Pavillion at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

Dr. John Witcher (R-Miss.) talks to WJTV 12 News after his stump speech at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

Before Witcher graced the stage, his controversial past was already at the podium.

According to documents from the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure, he was arrested and accused of domestic violence by a former girlfriend in 1999. In 2000, he was found in contempt of court and incarcerated for being behind on alimony, child support, and an ex-wife’s attorney fees.

In 2011, his medical license was suspended for substance abuse. According to the state board’s report, he was drug tested after being “incapacitated” while on the job. The test showed marijuana in his system. His medical license was reinstated in 2012.

According to reporting from the Sun Herald, he was fired from Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City in 2021 for treating COVID patients with ivermectin after taking them off of Remdesivir, an FDA-approved treatment for COVID-19.

To be a theoretically effective treatment for COVID, the National Institutes of Health said that doses of ivermectin would need to be up to 100 times higher than what is deemed safe to put in a human body. The FDA does not approve ivermectin for the treatment of any viral infection. According to the NIH, hydroxychloroquine is ineffective in reducing the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients.

Witcher is also against the use of the COVID vaccine. The NIH cites multiple studies that prove the effectiveness and safety of COVID vaccines. According to the agency, serious side effects are very rare. Despite Witcher’s claims during and after his stump speech, no credible or conclusive evidence points to deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nevertheless, Witcher still rallied against the COVID vaccine, criticizing Governor Reeves and former State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs for supporting it. On Thursday, he continued to defend using ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as medical treatments for COVID.

“This is the main reason I got in the race,” Witcher said.

Witcher deflected the question when WJTV 12 News asked about his medical license status.

“It’s not about me. This is about the people of Mississippi,” Witcher said.

Mississippi’s primary election is set for Tuesday, August 8. In total, four candidates are running for Mississippi’s governor.