JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office released the 2023 candidates who have qualified for statewide government positions.

The following candidates qualified for the 2023 election:

Candidates for State of Mississippi Governor

Tate Reeves – Republican

John Witcher – Republican

David Grady Hardigree – Republican

Gregory Wash – Democrat

Brandon Presley – Democrat

Bob Hickingbottom – Democrat

Gwendolyn Gray – Independent

Candidates for State of Mississippi Lt. Governor

Delbert Hosemann – Republican

Shane Quick – Republican

Tiffany Longino – Republican

Chris McDaniel – Republican

D. Ryan Grover – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Attorney General

Lynn Fitch – Republican

Greta Martin – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Secretary of State

Michael Watson – Republican

Shuwaski Young – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Treasurer

David McRae – Republican

Addie Green – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner

Andy Gipson – Republican

Robert Bradford – Democrat

Bethany Hill – Democrat

Robert Briggs – Democrat

Terry Rogers II = Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi State Auditor

Shad White – Republican

Larry Bradford – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Insurance Commissioner

Mike Chaney – Republican

Mitch Young – Republican

Bruce Burton – Democrat

Candidates for State of Mississippi Public Service Commissioner

Brent Bailey – Central District – Republican

De’Keither Stamps – Central District – Democrat

Mandy Gunasekara – Northern District – Republican

Tanner Newman – Northern District – Republican

Chris Brown – Northern District – Republican

Dane Maxwell – Southern District – Republican

Nelson Wayne Carr – Southern District – Republican

Candidates for State of Mississippi Transportation Commissioner

Willie Simmons – Central District – Democrat

Ricky Pennington, Jr. – Central District – Republican

Charles Busby – Southern District – Republican

Steven Brian Griffin – Southern District – Independent

John Caldwell – Northern District – Republican

The General Election will be held on November 7, 2023. Click here to see a full list of the candidates.